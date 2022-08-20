Summer of successes, farewells from Ellicottville Rotary

ELLICOTTVILLE — It has been a busy summer for the Rotary Club of Ellicottville and the various projects and causes the club supports around the community.
In addition to several successes, the club is also looking to the future with some changes to its fundraising.
SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS OFF TO COLLEGE
Rotary Club of Ellicottville awarded scholarships to three graduating seniors who plan to attend college this fall.
Jocelyn Wyatt will be attending St. Bonaventure University for a degree in nursing. This is a dual program with Jamestown Community College.
Carly Neuman will be attending The Fashion Institute of Technology working towards a degree in Fashion Business Management.
Elsa Woodarek will be attending Elizabethtown College focusing on a degree in Public Health and Political Science.
The club wishes each scholarship recipient nothing but success in the future.
SUMMER READING CAMP
Twenty-two Ellicottville Central School students worked with teacher Leah Farnum for six weeks during a reading summer camp held at the Ellicottville Memorial Library and supported by the Rotary Club of Ellicottville.
The program’s goal was to help students keep their fluency and comprehension skills at their current grade level to avoid the dreaded “summer slide” and maintain current reading rates, which was accomplished. More than half of the students increased their reading rate.
Each day started with a high-frequency word poem. High-frequency words are what appears most often in written language. This served as a warmup and a review of important words learned from the previous school year.
Arguably the most fun part of the camp was the literacy/stem connection. The “hook” for the summer was a weekly challenge that supported literacy as well as science, technology, engineering and math. Each week, a picture book was read that had a STEM connection.
Each student left the summer program with a folder full of tools to continue to practice until their return to ECS with the expectation that family members will “take the torch” and practice these passages with their child.
In addition, the library had increased foot traffic because of this program. Several parents stayed at the library while kids attended the camp. Even some older siblings stayed in the library and then walked their younger siblings to the nearby park program when the reading camp program ended for the day.
The Rotary Club of Ellicottville is proud to support the library and this reading camp. The club expressed thanks to Farnum and library director Laura Flanagan for their dedication to this program and the literacy of children.
SUN SETS ON TUSCAN MOON
Tuscan Moon, the annual fundraiser by the Rotary Club of Ellicottville, has come to an end after more than a decade.
Ellicottville Rotary’s annual fundraiser dinner started in 2010 as “Another Day in Paradise.” It then became “Voodoo Moon” in 2012. Finally, from 2014-2021, Tuscan Moon was Ellicottville’s favorite summer party.
After all those years, club president Doug Anderson said it’s time to look back and express many thanks to the volunteers, restaurants and community that supported this event.
“It was time for a transition,” he said. “The local restaurants and businesses are awesome and have given so much of their time and talent over the years. It was time for a break.”
Local businesses and restaurant owners/chefs amazed attendees with over-the-top food and merchandise while student volunteers helped run food and clean up, Anderson said. Holiday Valley’s pool complex was a perfect venue blooming over with incredible floral displays. He said the management and staff of Holiday Valley went above and beyond to make the event a success.
“I’d like to personally thank the Rotarians, Friends of Rotary and countless volunteers that made this event so successful. Our annual sponsors were the backbone of the event,” he said. “We appreciate their longstanding support, and we look forward to the continued backing of our club’s efforts.”
Tuscan Moon has provided many funds needed to support projects for family support and the Foundation for Youth such as donations to the Ellicottville Memorial Library, Ellicottville Food Bank, Ellicottville Central School, Ellicottville skatepark project, Alley Katz village beautification projects, Rotary Auditorium at the New Town Center and picnic tables at the Village Park
For more information on joining the club or to make a donation, visit ellicottvillerotary.com.