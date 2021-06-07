OLEAN — The summer-like weather is going to continue for the next few days, although there will be a possibility of rain and thunderstorms.
“The story the first part of the week, it’s going to be hot,” said Kirk Apfell, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. “The first three days are pretty similar as far as the heat.”
That’s because today, Tuesday and Wednesday, the high temperature was expected to be in the 80s each day.
Apfell went on to explain — with the mid-80s heat seen over the weekend — that when you see a temperature displayed somewhere, it’s not necessarily correct for a number of reasons.
“If you’re going by, like the bank, it’s not completely accurate,” Apfell said. “Because the parking lot is hot” and other factors can affect the displayed temperature. “People will post those kinds of things — ‘Oh, it’s 105 out today’ — but it’s not.”
With the warmer temperatures this past weekend and continuing into this week, there’s a good chance of popup showers and thunderstorms each day, with the best chance of rain coming Tuesday afternoon, Apfell said.
Low temperatures will stay in the 60s, and will only drop slightly overnight to the low 60s. It won’t be much warmer overnight Tuesday, with the low temperature staying in the mid-60s before dropping to the low 60s again overnight Wednesday.
It will cool slightly on Thursday and Friday with the high temperature expected to hover about 80 degrees each day.
“There’s just a small chance of showers on Thursday and Friday,” Apfell said. “Going into next weekend it looks like it will cool down a little, with highs in the mid-70s,” although he noted the forecast can be unpredictable that far out. The low Thursday night will be in the upper 50s.