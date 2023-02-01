Cardinal pair

Doug Phillips of Barnum Road took this photo of a cardinal pair in the snow in his yard on Wednesday.

 Doug Phillips

Subzero temperatures are expected in the Southern Tier at the end of this week, and residents are urged to take caution with wind chills and heating sources.

A hazardous weather outlook report was issued Wednesday, reporting that much colder weather will move into the area Thursday evening through Saturday.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

