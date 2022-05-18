Sturdevant appointed permanent Salamanca Fire Chief

SALAMANCA — With nearly 30 years of experience, and after managing the department as provisional chief for the past 16 months, Thomas Sturdevant has been appointed the permanent chief of the Salamanca Fire Department.
The Common Council unanimously approved Sturdevant in the position at its regular meeting May 11. He fills the vacancy left by Nick Bocharski, who was appointed chief in 2009.
A Salamanca native and resident for most of his life, Sturdevant first joined the Kill Buck Volunteer Fire Department in 1994 and was hired by the Salamanca department full-time in 2002 as a firefighter. Then in 2014, Sturdevant was promoted to assistant chief.
Following Bocharski’s retirement in January 2021, he was appointed provision chief officer in charge that April. During the past year, Sturdevant said the department has been in great shape and the firefighters have been very supportive.
“All of my guys from the top to the bottom have been fantastic,” he said. “They go above and beyond to help me to make this department as best as it can to serve the community. We’re very grateful for that.”
Sturdevant said assistant chief Will Smith has stepped up the department’s training program in recent years so all firefighters are prepared and moving forward.
Although the coronavirus pandemic continued to be a challenge for the department over the past year, Sturdevant said they, fortunately, have not had any other issues or challenges.
“We’re working on our five-year capital improvement plan,” he said. “Eventually the fire station is going to have to be upgraded or replaced, so we’re working towards that.”
Along with the building, Sturdevant said the department is looking to regularly replace older vehicles as well. The city council recently voted to bond for a new pumper truck.