Stuff the Truck raised over $2,500 for Roswell Park

OLEAN — Olean resident Dan Sherwin raised more than $2,500 so far in his bid to Stuff the Truck with coins June 16-20.
Sherwin got the loan of a new pickup truck from Rick Bokman for the fundraiser for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo.
“We collected nine bags weighing 50 pounds each,” Sherwin told the Times Herald on Thursday. It took two days for Community Bank to count the coins, a large percentage of which were pennies.
The 450 pounds of coins compare to the 265 pounds of coins he raised in his first Stuff the Truck fundraiser in 2019. COVID-19 put the fundraiser on pause until this year, Sherwin said.
The total so far his year is $2,530, Sherwin said. Anyone wishing to add to that total may send a check to Community Bank and note it is a contribution for Stuff the Truck.
Sherwin said he’ll take any last-minute donations of coins as well, weighing them and providing a receipt for the donor. All contributions will go to Roswell, he said. With late contributions, he’s hoping to add another $500 for Roswell.
“I wanted to thank all the people who contributed to Stuff the Truck last month,” Sherwin said.
It’s a lot of work, he said, and this may be the final time he takes on the fundraiser.
Sherwin’s mother, Donna Sherwin, is a cancer survivor, and he wanted to show his gratitude to Roswell Park so they can continue their search for a cure for cancer.
The contributions included funds raised June 17 when Old Hickory Tavern of Salamanca cooked hotdogs and gave them away in return for a donation to Stuff the Truck
The coins were separated, taken to the bank and counted after the fundraiser, which took two days. The funds were deposited in the account for Rosewell.
Sherwin plans to take the check to Roswell officials after waiting to see if any other late donations come in.