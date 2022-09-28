ITHACA — Michigan apples might cost New York state schools a little less than New York apples, but once you account for the environmental impact of shipping apples 800 miles, the nutrient loss after months of storage and the reduced farm industry income, those New York apples look much more appetizing.

When calculating the “true cost” of foods purchased by New York state agencies — which spend more than $1.2 billion a year on food, and are required to buy from the lowest bidder — the state could be better served by incorporating external costs such as nutrition, greenhouse gas emissions and job creation, said Mario Herrero, a Cornell University professor of sustainable food systems and global change.

