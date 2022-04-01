Studio 4 East supporting Sexual Assault Awareness Month

ALLEGANY — April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Victim Services at Connecting Communities in Action invites the community in raising awareness and continuing to support survivors.
Studio 4 East in Allegany has opened a storefront with a selection of shirts that are perfect for the organization’s awareness months. Studio 4 East has offered to donate a portion of the proceeds back to CCA to support continued work with survivors.
Different shirt options are available at saam2022.itemorder.com/shop/sale/. Order from a selection of t-shirts, long sleeve shirts or hoodies. A CCA “blue card” with information about services and a hotline number can be included with purchase.
Studio 4 East’s online store will close at midnight April 6 in order to receive shirts to wear for Denim Day, April 27.
Shirts can be picked up at the store in Allegany or will be shipped out with an expected delivery date of April 24 or 25.
For more information about Denim Day, visit www.denimdayinfo.org.