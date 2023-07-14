ANGELICA — Fair food just isn’t deep fried Oreos and sausage and pepper sandwiches.
At the Allegany County Fair, generations of high school seniors have earned money toward their senior trip and high school graduation gear by working in their school’s food stands. At the fair there are permanent food stands for Friendship and Bolivar-Richburg school districts, but the granddaddy of them all is the Genesee Valley School Food Stand, which started as the Angelica Central School stand.
When the Belmont and Angelica schools merged several years ago it became the Genesee Valley Central School Senior stand, but even that changed a few years ago.
Today it is manned by students hailing from both villages and while it was once just the domain of high school seniors in recent years, they have had to draft students from lower grades to pump up the staff. It takes 15 students to run one of the two shifts scheduled each day.
No one seems to recall when the student run food stands started. Most believe that they began around 70 years ago as they remember attending them during their youthful forays to the fair. Parents preached that the local booths had the best food for a good price, most recalled, while they as children craved the iconic fair food.
Nevertheless, the local high school food stands continue to be a staple at the fair. So much so, that crews recently repaired and renovated various sections of the GVC stand.
The Genesee Valley/Wellsville Building Science Program wrapped up repairs at the Genesee Valley Food Stand at the fairgrounds in Angelica at the end of June. They replaced backing boards and placed steel skirting on the lower areas of the exterior. Siding was added to the back side of the stand. The roof was also fixed to stop rain leaking into the building. New doors were added to the front of the building and updated signage was added to the peak reflecting the stand’s lineage.
The school urges residents to stop by during fair week, to check out their handiwork and maybe look for the name of a friend or classmate who worked in the booth when they were in high school. Many of them are signed-in on the walls.