Students recognized in memory of OCSD employee

OLEAN — About once a month, a number of Olean students who are seen doing the right thing, showing good character, performing well in school or other positive actions are recognized for living up to a model set by a former district employee.
The Harold Dutton Student Spotlight Award was created in memory of Dutton, a maintenance worker in the high school for many years.
“Harold Dutton is very near and dear to our hearts,” said Superintendent Rick Moore. “He wore blue dickies every day, he was the best cleaner ever and he used to know every kid by name.”
Teacher Brandy Bennion, who helps coordinate the awards and recognize the students, said she remembers how great Dutton was when she was a student and would see him around the school.
“He was this hardworking, caring man, who was very personable,” she recalled. “He would greet me in the halls and ask me about sports. He made me feel welcomed in this school.”
After speaking later with several staff members who worked with Dutton, Bennion said it was unanimous that he was “the ultimate guy.”
“It is very difficult to use words to describe how fantastic Harold was,” she said. “He would do whatever was needed and he had an upbeat, caring personality. He is greatly missed.”
Moore said when he used to coach soccer, they could be at games over an hour away and he would spot Dutton in the stands cheering for the Huskies.
“He was kind to everybody, just a very kind person,” he recalled.
When students are seen demonstrating the same characteristics that Dutton had, they can be nominated for the spotlight award, Bennion explained.
“An email is sent out every one to two months, asking teachers and staff to nominate any student who is deserving,” she said. “Students are then invited to a breakfast at the end of the month.”
Bennion said Food Service Manager Dan Dunkleman, cook Sara Zalwsky and the cafeteria staff help her put on this breakfast, which is different from the regular daily breakfast.
“They provide a wonderful breakfast and set the tables with placemats,” she said. “They are amazing.”
At the breakfast, Bennion talks about Dutton and the reasons why students would be nominated for the award. Teachers or staff members who nominate students are given the opportunity to speak about the student or the nomination is read by Bennion if the staff member is unable to attend
Students are given a Harold Dutton t-shirt and certificate, which was created by former Olean student K. West, Bennion said. At the end of the breakfast, students go to the front of the building to take a picture with their t-shirt and award.