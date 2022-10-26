Ukrainian students at Alfred University

Four students from Ukraine have settled in at Alfred University, where they are enjoying their classes and are involved in several clubs and extracurricular activities. From left are Bozhena Snizkho, Alina Zabihailo, Yuliia Koreiba, and Artem Kolisnychenko.

ALFRED — Alfred University students Yuliia Koreiba, Artem Kolisnychenko, Bozhena Snizkho, and Alina Zabihailo are like most teenagers in their first year of college. They find themselves outside their comfort zone as they acclimate themselves to living away from home for the first time while adjusting to rigors of their classwork.

But these four are anything but ordinary. Citizens of Ukraine, they arrived on the Alfred campus less than two months ago, each of them recipients of academic scholarships approved by the Board of Trustees shortly after war broke out in their homeland in February. More than 4,700 miles from their homes and families, they face uncertainties that most college students couldn’t begin to comprehend.

Students (from left) Yuliia Koreiba, Alina Zabihailo, Bozhena Snizkho, and Artem Kolisnychenko chat outside the Alfred University College of Business Olin Building.

