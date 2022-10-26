ALFRED — Alfred University students Yuliia Koreiba, Artem Kolisnychenko, Bozhena Snizkho, and Alina Zabihailo are like most teenagers in their first year of college. They find themselves outside their comfort zone as they acclimate themselves to living away from home for the first time while adjusting to rigors of their classwork.
But these four are anything but ordinary. Citizens of Ukraine, they arrived on the Alfred campus less than two months ago, each of them recipients of academic scholarships approved by the Board of Trustees shortly after war broke out in their homeland in February. More than 4,700 miles from their homes and families, they face uncertainties that most college students couldn’t begin to comprehend.
The four are immersed in a new culture, and the differences between rural, small-town Alfred and a large city like Kyiv aren’t insignificant. Yet despite the whirlwind nature of their lives these last few months, Yuliia, Artem, Bozhena, and Alina have adjusted quite well. They are excelling in their studies, making new friends, and exploring the many extracurricular activities Alfred University has to offer.
WAR BREAKS OUT
Koreiba was living with her family in Kyiv in February, finishing her final weeks of high school and looking forward to late summer, when she would begin her first year of studies at the University of Illinois-Chicago. Then, on Feb. 24, the day before she was to sign her contract to enroll at UIC majoring in business, the Russian military invaded Ukraine, touching off a war that is now in its ninth month.
Soon after, Koreiba and her family made the difficult decision to give the money they had saved for her education to the Ukrainian military to aid in the war effort.
“At that point, I wasn’t really thinking about my studies," she said. "I felt like I had no future, so I decided to change my goals. I wanted to help others and felt it would be more beneficial to send the money to the military."
Through their donations, her family purchased and delivered several vehicles, as well as ammunition and night vision glasses for the Ukrainian army. Koreiba's dream of attending school in the States was put on indefinite hold.
In March, she says, she “heard there was a university (in the U.S.) setting aside funds to help Ukrainian students. I said I’d like to try that.”
A business analytics major, with a minor in marketing, Koreiba’s decision to attend Alfred was made largely in part because of the programs offered in the university’s College of Business.
“My parents are both entrepreneurs, so business is in my blood,” she said. “I knew from early childhood that I wanted to study business.”
ALWAYS WANTED TO COME TO U.S.
Kolisnychenko, like Koreiba, hails from Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv. A business administration major, he hopes to someday become an entrepreneur. He said he had always wanted to attend college in the U.S. “because the education system here is better than in other places.”
Kolisnychenko enlisted an agency in Ukraine to help him find colleges in the U.S. and one school the agency suggested was Alfred. “They had scholarships available for students from Ukraine, so I decided to come here.”
Bozhena Snizkho is from Ivano Frankivsk, a city of 230,000 located about 370 miles west of Kyiv. A business administration major, she knew about Alfred University’s business programs and applied to the university in early February, later learning on social media about the scholarship opportunity offered to Ukrainian students.
“I was also considering attending college in the UK or Spain, but I decided on pursuing Alfred when I learned about the scholarship,” said Snizkho, who aspires to own an office building housing health- and personal care-related businesses. “A full scholarship is a great opportunity.”
TENNIS ANGLE
Alina Zabihailo, a business administration major from Kyiv, applied in January to several colleges in the U.S., including Alfred. She was accepted in March and offered a scholarship the same day. She says in addition to the scholarship, the tennis program played a key role in her decision to enroll. Like her compatriots, she envisions herself becoming an entrepreneur after college.
“It was difficult to decide (on a college), but I chose Alfred based on the communication with the tennis coach (Jordan Crouch),” Zabihailo said.
A key member of a Saxons’ women’s tennis team that enjoyed its best season in more than a decade, Zabihailo was recently named the Empire 8 Conference All-Star and Rookie of the Year.
“I was offered a scholarship to a couple other colleges, but the crucial part of my decision to come here was the communication from the University," she said. "They were so accepting.”
ALFRED PRESIDENT SPEARHEADS
Shortly after the Russian invasion began, Alfred President Mark Zupan began spearheading an effort to bring awareness to the struggles faced by the Ukrainian people. He ultimately convinced fellow presidents at 28 colleges and universities in six states to jointly award honorary degrees to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in recognition of his courage and leadership in the face of the Russian invasion.
Not long after, Zupan and Jonathan Kent, vice president for enrollment management, began discussing offering scholarship aid to students from Ukraine.
“We wanted to do something beyond just presenting the Honorary Degree for President Zelenskyy to help the people of Ukraine and address their challenging circumstances,” Zupan said. “Offering the scholarships was the perfect way to do that. These young people have been through so much. We are honored to be able to help them.”
As the fall semester continues, Koreiba, Kolisnychenko, Snizkho, and Zabihailo are enjoying their experiences at Alfred, both in the classroom and through involvement in clubs and other extracurricular activities. All four have joined the International Student Association, through which Koreiba and Zabihailo organized an on-campus event, “Ukraine As It Is.” The event, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, will engage attendees in discussions of Ukrainian history and culture. The campus and local communities are invited to the event, which aims to educate people on Ukraine, beyond what has been shown on news broadcasts.
“Not everyone knows about Ukraine,” Zabihailo said. “We have a long history and valuable culture.”
Snizkho is secretary and treasurer for the International Student Association, vice president for the Speech and Debate Society, and is a member of the Marketing Club. Kolisnychenko hopes to pursue entrepreneurship activities in the College of Business.
NOT DIFFICULT
The students’ transition from their homes in Ukraine to life on a rural American college campus has not been difficult.
“I really love this university," Koreiba said. "I’m from a big, busy city. Here, it is like a breath of fresh air. It’s like spending time in the small village where my grandmother lives."
Snizkho agrees. “I really like Alfred and enjoy all my classes. Everyone is so kind and friendly here. Everyone knows each other,” she said.
The students say that language barriers have not presented a problem, as they learned English from an early age at their Ukrainian schools. “Everyone learns English beginning in the first grade,” Zabihailo said.
The students face challenges, but they aren’t at all daunting.
Kolisnychenko, who spent the last two years of high school in Kyiv learning remotely, said the biggest obstacle he has faced has been re-acclimating himself to a schedule of in-person instruction.
“It’s not difficult, but I had not been doing my studies in person,” he said. “Before, I was able to study at home, and make my own schedule. I could go anywhere at any time.”
Snizkho said there are some cultural differences between her home country and the U.S., noting that people here are different in the way they approach each other. “People here are so friendly. They come up to you as strangers and say ‘hi.’ That would never happen in Ukraine; people would think you’re weird.”
Zabihailo agreed. “The culture here is different, but I like it,” she said, explaining that it took some time to get used to what she calls “small talk.”
“We don’t have that in Ukraine. But here, it helps you make friends.”