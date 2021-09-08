OLEAN — Students of all ages returning to the buildings in the Olean City School District was a welcomed and encouraging sight Wednesday morning for the first day of the 2021-22 school year.
The sounds of a bagpipe played by Chris Piaggi accompanied the students coming from West Sullivan Street as they ascended the high school steps and walked through the front door held open by Superintendent Rick Moore.
“Kids are coming through and saying, ‘It’s so good to be back.’ I never thought I’d hear them say that,” he said, laughing. “It’s so much easier this way, that’s for sure.”
As with other schools across New York state, all students, staff and visitors to Olean’s schools are wearing masks and social distancing under CDC COVID-19 guidelines and a directive from the state Health Department — whether vaccinated or not.
Although the students and teachers are all excited to see each other again, Moore said the morning had been mostly quiet and uneventful. With everyone busy instructing and learning, falling back into the usual routine has been natural, he said.
For many of the students, coming to school in person Wednesday was as close to a normal day they’ve had in nearly 18 months. Many had been back a couple of days a week with the hybrid model during the 2020-21 year, but the district is now back to five days of in-person learning.
“We’re still trying to leave behind the COVID mentality,” Moore said. “It’s still with us, but we’re here all day now. I have a feeling everyone is going to be pretty tired by the end of the day.”
Cattaraugus County and most of the rest of New York counties are high-transmission areas for COVID-19, mostly for the more contagious delta variant. The CDC has recommended everyone wear masks inside whether or not they are vaccinated.
At Olean, Moore said they had no issues from the students about having to wear masks. He said a few students forgot them but they told staff members right away and were able to pick up disposable masks in the main office.
“The kids are the easiest to work with,” he added. “Sometimes it’s the adults who are more difficult than the kids.”
Moore said the teachers and staff were ready as could be for the first day back and there hadn’t been any issues or concerns yet. He said questions will likely come up as the weeks go on and the district will address them as they happen.
“Right now I think everyone is just in awe that all the kids are back,” he said. “And we’re definitely busy.”
The district’s main goal this year is to bring a lot more positivity and connection back to the school to help kids with the social and emotional needs after the last 18 months, Moore said.
A new project for the year Moore said the district is looking forward to is a steel drum band. He said the district rented about 50 steel drums with several in every building. The plan is to have a school community-wide calypso band perform in a few months.
“We’re going to have a lot of fun,” he added. “This could be a great year to reinvent yourself.”