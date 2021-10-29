The next generation of manufacturers in the Southern Tier shared their experiences Friday during the Student Voices in Building Our Manufacturing Workforce panel discussion held via Zoom.
The discussion was hosted by Jamestown Community College, Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier (MAST), and Dream It Do It. Representatives from those organizations, as well as those from P-TECH, CA BOCES and area manufacturing companies took part.
Jeramiah Havens is a Wellsville High School student and part of the career and technical education program at CA BOCES in Belmont. Panelist Jim Schifley, who is the assistant superintendent for career and technical education, said Havens is one of 100 students taking welding courses at BOCES sites in Belmont, Olean and Ellicottville.
“I’m grateful for this opportunity for a free education at BOCES and to learn about a trade I’m interested in, which is welding,” Havens said. “Metalwork and machining is something I’m very interested in. Hopefully I can make a career out of it.”
DJ Ruszkowski interned with Dream It Do It in Olean over the summer, working on 3D printing, machining and product design. He would like to pursue a career in aerospace engineering, welding or automotive technology.
“I like meeting new people and learning new things and learning about new careers,” he said.
Jordan VanGorder of Smethport, Pa., recently started in the 13-week CNC Operator program through JCC’s Workforce Development. The college also offers a similar maintenance technician program geared to the underemployed, unemployed and those seeking a new career.
VanGorder was connected to JCC through Pennsylvania’s PA CareerLink.
“I chose the field because of where I currently work,” he said. “There are CNC machinists there, and I found an interest in it. I thought I’d like to try it out. This program came about and I decided to jump on it. I’d like to take additional classes and have a job in the field.”
During the discussion, JCC also introduced its Erick Laine Career Exploration Opportunity (CEO). The program gives students an opportunity to get 135 hours of hands-on job experience while being paid through an endowment left by the family of Laine, the former Alcas (now CUTCO Corporation) CEO who died in December.
Students also learn classroom skills, such as building a LinkedIn profile, resume writing, and interviewing for jobs.
Samantha Testani, a career services project manager at JCC who is overseeing the program, said one student has started at CUTCO.
“He’s hoping it leads to a job at completion,” she said. “He’s never worked in manufacturing, and it’s a great opportunity to see if it is a good career choice for him.”
Brian George from CUTCO, Melissa Himes of Ring Precision, and Rhonda Johnson of Weber Knapp also shared remarks. All stressed their needs for skilled manufacturing employees.
“As technology and manufacturing advances, we will need to continue to look at those folks who are interested in the skilled trades,” George said. “Electricians, mechanics, tool and die people, those are things that we will need in the future. Those are not dying trades.”
George and Johnson both started as shop floor workers before advancing at their organizations. George is CUTCO’s employee development manager, while Johnson is now president of Weber Knapp.
“You want to be the best employee so that a company will hire you,” Johnson said. “You also want to look for a fantastic company who promotes from within and values what you bring to the table. The only limit is the limit you put on yourself.”
Todd Tranum, the executive director of MAST, shared that these programs are not at full capacity and more students must get involved to meet the needs of regional manufacturers.
“As manufacturers, we’re facing a significant challenge,” Tranum said. “We need people to join our teams. Our work does not get done without people. The process of making things does not get done without people. Building our economy starts with building our workforce.”