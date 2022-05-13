CUBA — The hair fell to the floor Friday afternoon when Cuba-Rushford held its sixth annual Bald for Bucks fundraiser to benefit Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo.
The organizer of the event, math teacher Dave Volz, pointed out, “More than a few people in the community, school district and among the staff and students have been treated at Roswell.”
This is the sixth time the school has held Bald for Bucks, raining more than $50,000 over that time. COVID-19 restrictions canceled the 2021 event.
Special events throughout the school year such as Hat Days, Candygram sales, Sick of Winter Days, Beach and Twin Days have also raised funds for the event.
“We get a lot of good participation because everyone knows how important it is to raise funds for cancer research,” Volz said.
Volz’s Teen Leadership Class spearheaded the event recruiting students from the BOCES Cosmetology class to do the cutting (shaving) including two students from C-R.
While most of those sitting in the barber chairs were students, one adult with close ties to the school was ready to shed his curly white and gray locks for the cause. Second term school board member, Paul Young told his hesitant hairdresser,” Go for it. Take it all off. It’s called Bald for Bucks.”
Belfast student, Katlin Sadler, didn’t hesitate too long before plowing through Young’s hair with a pair of clippers. While clipping she revealed that Young was only the second man whose hair she has cut. The first was the day before. But since she plans to one day open her own shop, she plowed ahead.
It was nothing new for Young who has participated in all six of the Bald for Bucks events, explaining that he had a sister who had cancer.
Young’s wife wasn’t quite so cavalier about seeing her husband’s hair on the floor. “I like his curls,” she said, “but it is for a good cause.”
Volz said that over the past week the student group had hosted events in the school to raise awareness of cancer.
Participation was a little down this year from 15 to 20 students going bald to just seven from the middle high school. Students also participated from the elementary school.
“We have some incentives, hats and t-shirts for raising the most amount and for anyone raising over $1,000 there are Darien Lake tickets,” Volz said.
While the amount raised from the fundraiser has not yet been totaled, Volz announced that a little over $9,000 had been raised by the start of Friday’s shearing.