WELLSVILLE — While one might think Cinderella started with the animated Disney film, the fable pre-dates the Greeks and was popularized in the French Court in Charles Perrault’s ‘Histoires ou contes du temps passe’ published in 1697. Grimm’s tales included a Cinderella story, as early as 1812.
Throughout all the accounts, including the Rodgers and Hammerstein 1957 television version, the moral, the message, is the same — be hopeful, gracious, and grateful. According to the director Matt Warren and producer Diane Willard of the Wellsville High School production, the students have learned the same message.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Wellsville High School auditorium a cast of 17 students will be trodding the boards, many for the first time in a musical. General admission is $10 and students and senior citizens pay $5.
With detailed sets designed and constructed by STEM students under the direction of Maranda Carman, lavish costumes from the hands of Amy Thomas and Sue Ralyea, choreography by Kate Martelle and a 13-member pit orchestra directed by Aaron Wixson, accompanying the singers, this musical promises to be not only pleasing to the eye, but also the ear.
One of the reasons the director and producer decided on the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical version of the tale is, “Because we knew we had a lot of good singers in this group,” said Willard who has worked on the high school’s plays for over 20 years.
Some of those singers include the lead players, Cinderella Hayden Waldon, Prince Keenen ‘Lamar’ O’Connor, King August Sparatta, Queen Katelynn Roulo and Godmother Ashton Hyslip. Also raising their voices in song are Maddie Muurisepp as the stepmother along with Cloud Baker and Aniela Acampora as the stepsisters. Vocal Coach Eric VanDruff has been stretching their vocal cords.
Other members of the cast include Zoey Heisel as Herald, Alexa Stuck as Chef, Natilee Baker as the Coachman, Alyson Middaugh as Footmen 1, Tapanga Cook as Footman 2, Kennedy Ewing and Audra Black as guards, McKenna Wonderling as the minister and Sierra Caruso as a clumsy man.
Rehearsals for Cinderella started Jan 17th under the direction of Matt Warren who said, “The students have worked very hard on this production and from that hard work they have bonded and become a family and it is important today to have people you can depend on.” He went on to say that the production is family friendly and can be enjoyed by young and old alike.
To further cement the family relationship, Willard put out a call in February for students across the school to enter a coloring contest based on Cinderella. “We got over 300 entries and some of them are really pretty good,” she said.
The winning artwork will be on display in the auditorium lobby during production.
Willard wanted to thank the school district for providing a bank of new lights, and the Wellsville Lions Club for their help with the staging.