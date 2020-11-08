ELLICOTTVILLE — Cattaraugus County student government interns will conduct a walk Tuesday to raise funds for the Stop Soldier Suicide Foundation.
Twenty-five student interns plan to participate in the walk, said Saidy Bolya, who is the chairman of the Mock County Legislature session.
Bolya got the idea for the fundraiser from her time as a representative to Empire Girls State. The interns needed a project for their program and Bolya suggested Stop Soldier Suicide.
The interns will conduct their program on Veterans Day at the Ellicottville American Legion beginning at 10 a.m.
State Sen. George Borrello, Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and Ellicottville Mayor John Burrell plan to take part, Bolya said.
The program will last from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Each intern was expected to have pledges of at least $10 for the two-mile walk, Bolya said. “We hope to raise more than $5,000 for Stop Soldier Suicide,” she explained.”It’s a problem everywhere. Twenty-two veterans and active duty servicemen commit suicide evey day.”
Stop Soldier Suicide provides mental health assistance along with help with alcohol and drug addiction to help soldiers and veterans.
The group’s mission: “Not all veterans need support. Our mission is to find those who do and provide personalized care tailored to their unique challenge.”
Many veterans lack the assistance they need and the respect for their service, Bolya. “They are underappreciated. They’ve served the country so we could live free.”
Those who have not been contacted to sponsor one of the student interns may still contribute to the program, Bolya said. For information for their GoFundMe page or an address to write a check, contact Bolya at sbolya47@gmail.com.