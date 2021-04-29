A 19-year-old college student from Olean faces a felony involuntary manslaughter charge stemming from an alcohol-related fraternity hazing death in Ohio.
WTOL of Toledo reported that Jarrett Prizel was among eight Bowling Green State University students charged by Wood County prosecutors in the death of BGSU student Stone Foltz, who died March 7 after the off-campus hazing incident.
Prizel faces third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.
The manslaughter charge alleges that the defendant caused a death by committing or attempting to commit a misdemeanor and carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison.
The multiple counts of hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws reflect the allegation that those defendants participated in providing copious amounts of alcohol to Foltz and the other new members, the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office said.
The defendants have summonses to appear in court on May 19 at 1 p.m.
Attempts to reach Prizel for comment Thursday were not successful.
Foltz, 20, a sophomore from the Columbus, Ohio area, died after the hazing incident, off campus, at a Pi Kappa Alpha event on March 4. Foltz was hospitalized for three days before his family made the decision March 7 to take him off life support and donate his organs.
The Columbus Dispatch reported the incident occurred on Pi Kappa Alpha’s traditional “Big Brother Night.” Foltz and other pledges were forced to drink a handle of hard liquor, equivalent to about 40 shots, as part of an initiation into the fraternity.
Foltz was dropped off that night at his apartment by members of the fraternity. His roommate found him half an hour later unconscious and called 911.
Foltz’s blood alcohol content was 0.394, according to the family, who said it was likely even higher immediately after the hazing ritual.
BGSU announced April 9 it permanently expelled the PKA fraternity from campus, effective immediately.
One of the students charged in the case faces a more serious count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, while four others face the third-degree involuntary manslaughter charge. One student faces a tampering with evidence charge.
Each of the other accused students, all Ohioans except for one Erie, Pa. resident, also face the hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws counts.