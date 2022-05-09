OLEAN — The first StrOlean of the year is less than a month away, organizers said.
Meme Yanetsko, chief executive officer of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, said three events are set for 2022 — June 3, Aug. 13 and Oct. 8.
The June StrOlean comes at a busy time in the Chamber’s summer events schedule, nestled in between the May Mayhem event and the community-wide garage sales on May 21 and the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, which moved from its traditional August date to June 10-12 for 2022.
StrOleans and Macker have been held on the same weekend before, but chamber officials reported that local shops found that separate weekends work better for shoppers and businesses alike. The first StrOlean of 2022 will come a week earlier than the tournament.
“These dates are similar to what we have done in the past. We try our best to complement, rather than compete with, other events and functions happening in the region,” said Erica Dreher, members services manager.
A new collaborative effort is being held in August, Yanetsko said.
“GOACC and the former Rally in the Valley committee met in late 2021 and are bringing a dice run to the August Strolean,” she said, noting the DW Memorial Dice Run will be held with a start and finish line downtown in honor of Rally committee members Dennis Jones and Wayne Johnston. “We are excited with this addition to the event.”
Proceeds will benefit area youth in the county through scholarships at Olean city schools and Archbishop Walsh through the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
GOACC is encouraging businesses, non-profits and school groups to start now and plan to participate in one or all StrOlean. For example, in June, the Olean Arrows Youth Hockey are providing demos on stickhandling drills with StrOlean attendees. There are several ways for one to participate at StrOlean, which can be fundraisers too.
First held in 2017, the StrOlean events harken back to the city’s Farm City Days events of the past — encouraging visitors and shoppers to meander along the downtown corridors to take in exhibitions, shop and visit with nonprofits and other groups putting on events.
For those wishing to vend on North Union and State streets without a storefront, the Pop Up Market will include arts and crafts, artisans, catalog/home party, farm market stands, artwork, jewelry and more. Brick-and-mortar stores in the business district are encouraged to host events outside and inside their storefronts. While booth rentals are available for the Pop Up Market, existing storefront have no fee to participate.
As ideas for groups looking to host an event, some past StrOlean events included a tire flipping competition, an outside yoga class, story time, roller derby with a track for bouts at the Olean Center Mall parking lot, a make and take craft class, a car show, Battle of the Lips, a planned walk and a witty scavenger hunt.
For more information or registration forms, call (716) 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.