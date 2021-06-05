OLEAN — With families walking up and down North Union Street to visit booths from local businesses and organizations, a sign of better pre-COVID times has returned to Olean.
After a year off from the pandemic, the city’s first of three StrOlean events was spread throughout much of the downtown area Friday afternoon.
From the brick-and-mortar storefronts to tables and booths set along the sidewalk, people were able to enjoy food, music, fine arts, offerings from local merchants and fun for all ages. The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce held its inaugural StrOlean in August 2017.
This was the first time at StrOlean for Sephanie Beneng of Light Work Farms of Allegany. Beneng had open-pollinated and heirloom tomatoes and peppers for sale at her tables.
“It’s a lot of fun, and there has been a constant stream of people all day,” she said.
Beneng said she didn’t know what to expect for her first one, but hopes to come back for future events.
Although the Olean Public Library has been a constant presence in past StrOleans, the Friends of the Library group attended for the first time. Friends member Cookie Lindamer said the day had been “pretty darn good. We’re just thankful for people who stop and support our library.”
After the past year, Lindamer said it’s been nice to be outside and to see so many people again, which also helps the group’s fundraising efforts following a year when they couldn’t do much.
One group who returned to StrOlean again after previous years was the League of Women Voters, but this first one since 2019 happened to be one of their most successful.
“We have talked to a lot of people who are registered voters, are voting and fully aware of what’s going on,” said Margie McIntosh, the group’s president.
McIntosh said they saw a lot of people they hadn’t seen in a long time and registered some new voters. She said they held a special election for kids — favorite picnic food: hot dogs or hamburgers? — with about 80 young voters participating.
“It’s been busy enough that we talked to a lot of people, but not so busy that we couldn’t talk to a lot of people,” she said. “Perfect attendance in terms of the right amount of vendors.”
McIntosh said the group is still cautious while the pandemic is ongoing, but they’re hoping to be back for many future events.
A newer business on North Union that also hopes to be back for future StrOlean events is Beat City Music.
Owner Dylan Sndyer said it had been a great day with a lot of traffic stopping by. The music store and studio sold items and held a raffle for its music program as well as hosted a kids rhythm class, a drum circle and a jam session.
“Even if we aren’t selling a lot of stuff, it’s hopping out there so I can’t complain,” he said. “There’s nothing bad about this. We need it for our town.”