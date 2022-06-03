OLEAN — Today, the local event StrOlean — the first of three planned for 2021 — returns to the downtown area.
“We currently have 53 organizations signed up for retail, event or food vendors for StrOlean,” said Erica Dreher, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Member Services Manager.
Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce held its first StrOlean in August 2017. Although the name states StrOlean, the Chamber’s market area also includes Allegany, Hinsdale, Portville and Westons Mills.
“The highlight of the June edition is the Public Paint Day with the Heart of Olean Mural on JCC Campus from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC COO.
Anyone interested can pick up a paintbrush and paint. Those with children under 12 need to have supervision of a parent to participate. If it rains, they will hold the paint day inside at the College Center building.
Also at JCC, the Disney film “Encanto” will be shown on the big inflatable screen on the campus lawn at 8:30 p.m., courtesy of Olean Area Federal Credit Union.
Some other highlights of activities include:
•Aquaria Salon: AVEDA certified educator Josh will do a demo on how to achieve the perfect blow-dry style at home.
•Olean Fire Department: Car seat inspection courtesy of Southern Tier Health Care System and Ardent Solutions.
•Cattaraugus One Stop: Job fair with employers seeking employees.
•Challenger Learning Center: Participants build their own paper rocket.
•Jordan Photography: Check out the studio.
•Olean 1854FC: Participants hit the big goal and shoot soccer balls for prizes.
•Olean Arrows Youth Hockey: Stick handling drills and demos.
•Olean Business Development: Take a tour of the Hub.
•Horse cart pony rides with Percy.
•Quick Arts Artmobile: Various art activities.
•Savarino Building: Tour the apartments and rooms.
•St. John’s Church: Outdoor sports games.
•Live Music: Union Whiskey, Angee’s Restaurant and the Four Mile Brewing Co.
•Storm Athletics: Open house activities.
A complete list of all activities, events and vendors is online at www.oleanny.com. It will also be on the Chamber’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
Other dates for StrOlean include Aug. 13 and Oct. 8. For more information or registration forms, call GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.