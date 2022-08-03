OLEAN — The next edition of StrOlean is set for Saturday, Aug. 13 and will include the new Taste of StrOlean at participating restaurant locations.
Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce officials said the first StrOlean of 2022 was a success with more than 34 organizations throughout the area selling or organizing an event.
“We are encouraging businesses, non-profits and school groups to start now and plan to participate in one or all StrOlean,” said Erica Dreher, Member Services Director. “There are several ways for one to participate at StrOlean, which can be fundraisers too.”
For those wishing to vend on North Union or East and West State streets, the Pop Up Market will include arts and crafts, artisans, catalog/home party, farm market stands, artwork, jewelry and more. Brick and mortar stores can host an event outside or set up sales/info tables inside or outside. Restaurants are also asked to vend outside the front door. As an existing storefront, there will be no fee to participate.
The chamber is also encouraging organizations to create an event that would benefit their organization. Possible events include walks, story times, a tasting station, sports demonstrations, 5K/1K run, outside fitness class, strolling chorus, children’s activities and more. There would be no charge to run the event.
StrOleans have always had the food vending option, but this time the chamber is encouraging local restaurants to participate in an in-restaurant Taste of Olean.
Taste of StrOlean will be held Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the participating restaurant locations. The participation fee is $50 for chamber members and $100 for non-chamber members $100.
As always, the chamber encourages restaurants to showcase a new item or a mainstay option. The idea is to have attendees to try something that they may have never tried at the restaurant to encourage repeat business for the full course meal. With the Taste at each of the restaurant locations, it should also keep costs in line as the staff would normally be working.
Chamber officials said StrOlean is an event to improve the quality of life in the greater Olean area, showcase member businesses and encourage residents to patronize the many establishments in the greater Olean area.
GOACC is encouraging businesses, non-profits and school groups to start now and plan to participate in this and future StrOleans with the final one for this year set for Saturday, Oct. 8.
For more information or registration forms, call the chamber at (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.