OLEAN — Mostly covered by a white primer in recent weeks, the exterior walls of SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Library and Liberal Arts Center will soon be full of color as painting of the “Heart of Olean Mural” is now underway.
Dozens of community members took the opportunity to pick up a paintbrush Friday and contribute to the mural in front of the JCC Cattaraugus County Campus during the city’s StrOlean event.
“We’re really psyched to be here,” said Meg Saligman, the renowned mural artist leading the project. “The priming is complete, we’re grading, sketching and painting the wall already so we’re rocking and rolling.”
Work on the large-scale mural began May 18 and painting will continue on each of the four exterior walls of JCC’s Library & Liberal Arts Center throughout the summer. Saligman plans to dedicate the completed installation during the Oct. 7 StrOlean.
With several sheets laid out on tables and a paint-by-numbers system to follow, people of all ages and art skill levels are able to leave a mark on the community project Friday, Saligman said. Each of these cloths is 30 square feet, and the whole mural is 10,000 square feet.
“When the community paints it, there are a couple of advantages,” she said. “Many hands make light work — that’s the pragmatic angle. The other is I believe in the power of people gathering to make something together with their hands.”
Saligman said about 30 community paint events are being planned over the course of the project. Contributions had already been made at two community events held in conjunction with the Olean Family YMCA.
“Earlier this week, we had over 500 Olean public school students paint with us, and it’s very meaningful. Perhaps it’s an exposure they otherwise might not have had.”
The Tri-County Arts Council is sponsoring the mural with committee members Paula Derwick Fox, Fileve Palmer and Jackie Reed spearheading the fundraising, Saligman said. Jamestown Community College couldn’t have been more helpful with the project, she added.
“For them to allow their building to be painted on is a huge request,” Derwick Fox said. “They have met us wherever we’re at on it and it’s been a great relationship.”
Derwick Fox said the idea for a large-scale mural first came up in September 2021, so having paint already on the wall nine months later is exciting to see.
“I’ve been involved in Meg’s studio for over 20 years and know how long the process can take,” she said. “It’s exciting that Olean came up and met the challenge of fundraising. We still have a little ways to go.”
The project is expected to need $100,000, and Derwick Fox said they are about 80% of the way there. While researching grants and other funding opportunities will help, a balance of funds will need to be raised through the community.
“It’s exciting to see Olean supporting art,” she said. “What I love about it is my son, Alex, has been working with Meg for over 20 years, and he started when he was 8 years old painting on one of her famous murals.
“The kids who have already painted are so excited to see it,” she continued. “You’re part of it, something really huge that Olean hasn’t seen before.”
Saligman’s community-driven design pays unique homage to the Olean area and JCC. The Olean native was inspired to pursue the project by her late father, Olean attorney Don Fish.
“I’m happy with the design and I think it’s been a crowd-pleaser too, which is always good,” she said. “I consider myself a vessel with a vision, so it’s a vessel to hold what the community brings but you also want the artist to have a vision.”
Saligman calls the installation “Vantage Point: Our Valley of the Sun.” The name is inspired by community input and poet Robert Lax’s famous work “Circus of the Sun.” Lax was born and raised in Olean and lived in a house on Clinton Street on grounds that are now part of JCC’s campus, she explained.
“The inspiration would flow though his words, and his words were very visual at that time, so that was an inspiration for some of the imagery you see when you walk around the mural,” she said.
With a number of upcoming paint days as part of the fundraising efforts, Derwick Fox said a number of individuals have sponsored them for area nonprofit organizations.
“We wanted to make sure everybody had a change to be part of it,” she said. “Sometimes the people who are forgotten or not involved in things we’ve made an effort to reach out to them.”
One of the sponsors is Christie Brook, owner of Christie Boutique on North Union Street, who said it is a great way for the community to come together to display Olean’s past into the future.
“I love the way that it’s from tiny kids to older kids and people of all kinds of backgrounds,” she said. “It’s wonderful.”
The Heart of Olean Mural is the latest in a long line of notable building installations Saligman has produced in the United States and internationally. Her landmark “Common Threads” mural in Philadelphia served as the backdrop for a scene from the popular television series “This Is Us” in 2019.
Her murals on buildings in Shreveport, La.; Omaha, Neb.; and Chattanooga, Tenn., are amongst the 10 largest murals in the nation. Saligman has also used her artistic talents to transform a theater in Mexico City, a water tower in Tanzania and a village gathering site in Ecuador.
To learn more about Saligman’s Heart of Olean mural project, visit www.tricountyartscouncil.org or www.sunyjcc.edu.