ALLEGANY — All roads for area car nuts lead to Allegany this weekend for the annual Street Classics Car Club show.
Club President Jim McKelvey and fellow club members invite cars and motorcycles from all over the East Coast and Canada for the 32nd show, which will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Allegany Fireman’s Park. A Pre-Car Show Party is also set for Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the park.
Registration is $12 the day of the show, and the first 100 cars to register receive a free dash plaque. Spectators are asked to make a $2 donation, while children 11 and younger are free.
McKelvey said around 200 cars and motorcycles are expected, but it all depends on the weather. Saturday’s forecast as of Tuesday night was sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s.
“We’re just hoping for good weather. That’s the main thing,” he said. “We do have the big pavillion that people can go under to get out of the sun or out of the rain or whatever happens.”
McKelvey said they like to make the show an event for the whole family. Along with the vehicles on display, there will be live music by local band The Cruisers, a face-painting booth and food from Randy’s Up the River and Cub and Boy Scouts troops.
“We’ve got trophies for spectators to pick, we got the mayor of Allegany to pick a trophy, I’ll pick a trophy, we’ve got a kids choice, and then we’ve got some memorial trophies,” he said.
McKelvey said preparing for the show begins soon after the previous year’s event held. The club holds cruise-in nights every Thursday during the warmer months at the Olean Center Mall, but the event in Allegany is the big one they look forward to all year.
“We’re always looking for donations and whatever we can get for our show,” he said Tuesday. “Our numbers are down because we’ve lost a lot of members. We’ve lost a lot of other car people too.” The club presently has about 30 members.
New this year, the Best In Show winner will take home the Frank Jester Memorial Trophy. Jester, who passed away Feb. 26, was president of the Street Masters Car Club, which McKelvey said the Street Classic spun out from.
“He was a great guy. I really liked him,” McKelvey said of Jester. “We did everything we could to help when he did something, and vice versa.”
The event raises funds that the club has donated to various causes over the years, but always gave to JDRF, formerly known as Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. McKelvey said they’ve donated $88,800 to JDRF of Western New York, which includes $5,000 each of the past three years. They’ve also donated $1,000 to the Portville Lions Club each of the past three years.
In addition to the entry fees, there is a Chinese auction with over 100 items and a 50/50 raffle. Door prizes will also be awarded.
After more than 30 years, why does McKelvey still enjoy holding the car show each summer?
“Raising money, having a good time and seeing other people having a good time,” he said.