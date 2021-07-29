Street Classics Car Club to spotlight cars, motorcycles in 30th anniversary show

ALLEGANY — A fleet of classic cars and motorcycles will be on full display Sunday in Allegany Firemen’s Park during the Street Classics Car and Motorcycle Show.
Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the 29th annual event put on by the Street Classics Car Club is back after missing 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The annual fundraiser is expected to include hundreds of classic vehicles, fresh food, live music, a Chinese auction, 50/50 drawings and trophies for the best cars.
Proceeds from the event will go toward research for type 1 diabetes. The club has donated more than $80,000 over the years to JDRF, the world’s largest nonprofit for funding type 1 diabetes research.
At a recent Thursday Cruise Night in Olean, the club held a collection for 10-year-old Colt Matz, a Portville boy who has been hospitalized at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo the past several months battling leukemia. The collection was held in lieu of the club’s usual 50/50 and raised nearly $500 for Colt.
Sunday’s show will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration for the cars is $10. The first 100 cars will get a free dash plaque.
Spectators over 12 are asked to donate $2.
Food includes a chicken barbecue from the Allegany Fire Department and hot dogs from local scouts. The music will be performed by Freddy and the Jets.
For more information, call 373-2106 or (814) 225-3635.