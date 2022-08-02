ALLEGANY — Those with decades of love and dedication for their classic cars will gather Sunday to put their hard work on full display in Allegany Firemen’s Park during the Street Classics Car and Motorcycle Show.
The 31st annual event, put on by the Street Classics Car Club, will include about 200 classic vehicles, food vendors, live music performances, a Chinese auction and 50/50 drawings, facepainting and trophies for the best cars.
“We’re still working on it, but we haven’t had any problems obtaining products that we would use,” said John Ricci, club treasurer. “So far we have 23 registrations, and the weather looks good. That’s the big deciding factor.”
“We try to make it a fun event and keep it reasonable for everybody,” said Jim McKelvey, club president. “And raising money for a good cause is what it amounts to.”
Proceeds from the event will go toward research for type 1 diabetes. The club has donated more than $83,800 over the years to JDRF of Western New York. JDRF, formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, is one of the world’s largest nonprofit for funding type 1 diabetes research.
In total, the club has raised $122,496 with other funds going towards various organizations in the area such as the SPCA, veterans programs and food pantries among many others.
Club members also noted the show is a chance to meet and talk with people who share their love of classic cars. Ricci said it’s mostly locals who bring their vehicles but some attendees have come from as far as Buffalo and Erie, Pa.
“We used to get some folks from Canada, but I don’t know if they’ll be coming anymore,” McKelvey added. “We’ll get some from Couderspot (Pa.) and Wellsville. I think with the higher fuel prices, a lot of them will be closer.”
Although the club’s show has been around since the early 1990s, Ricci said many organizations have car shows with their events now.
“When we started out, it was really something special,” he said.
Sunday’s show will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration for the cars is $12. Spectators 12 and older are asked to pay a $2 donation fee.
Food includes catering from Randy’s Up the River, hot dogs and hamburgers from the Ischua Volunteer Fire Department and an ice cream vendor. The auction and raffles include about 50 baskets and several gift certificates.
“Hopefully we get a lot of spectators too,” Ricci said. “It’s not just the cars, we like to see the spectators come.”
McKelvey noted the hard work of the club’s approximately 30 members to organize the annual show, as well as its weekly cruise nights throughout the summer in the Olean Center Mall parking lot.
For more information, call (716) 373-2106 or (814) 225-3635.