Street Classics Car Club to spotlight classic cars Sunday in Allegany

From left, Street Classics Car Club President Jim McKelvey with his 1962 Ford F-100, Treasurer John Ricci with his 1941 Chevrolet Coupe and club member Doug Napoletano, and Betty, with his 1947 Mercury Model 8 pose Monday outside the Olean Times Herald office. The club’s annual show takes place Sunday in Allegany Firemen’s Park.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

ALLEGANY — Those with decades of love and dedication for their classic cars will gather Sunday to put their hard work on full display in Allegany Firemen’s Park during the Street Classics Car and Motorcycle Show.

The 31st annual event, put on by the Street Classics Car Club, will include about 200 classic vehicles, food vendors, live music performances, a Chinese auction and 50/50 drawings, facepainting and trophies for the best cars.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social