Strawberry picking time at the Great Valley Berry Patch

GREAT VALLEY — In the days before Father’s Day, strawberry pickers always descend on the Great Valley Berry Patch.
This year is no different, said co-owner Nadyne Litchfield, who runs the farm store. Her husband Keith and daughter Pam can usually be found in the fields.
This is the 25th year of the Great Valley Berry Patch, Nadyne points out.
They have been at the current location on the Humphrey Road since 2000. They started growing strawberries on Klawitter Road in 1996 — making this their 25th year.
The early strawberries have been bearing fruit for the past week. Nadyne said there were 49 rows of early- to mid-season strawberries. “If the weather stays cool, the rest will ripen slower,” extending the season.
“They are really good this year,” she said. “Customers are in awe of the picking. There’s a lot more to come.”
You can bring your own container for picking strawberries or choose from among some cardboard containers available at the store. If you are using your own container, be sure to stop at the store to have it weighed when it’s empty — before you start picking.
There will be lots to pick besides strawberries in the coming weeks too.
Peas will be ready to pick next week, English, sugar snap and snow pea, Nadyne said. Blueberries and raspberries will be ready in July, then beans, corn and tomatoes. To find out what’s ready for picking, check the Great Valley Berry Patch Facebook page.
They are open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily except Sunday when they are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can pick strawberries in the rain if you arrive during a shower, but head for shelter if you hear thunder.