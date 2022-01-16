...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. The snow may briefly mix with
sleet tonight. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will produce significant
blowing and drifting snow Monday afternoon and Monday night.
* WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie
counties.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel
conditions.
