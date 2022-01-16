Olean — The Warming House, a soup kitchen in downtown Olean run by the students of St. Bonaventure University, will be closed Monday because of the snowstorm that’s expected to bring 12 to 18 inches of snow to the region.

The Warming House will reopen Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. with meal service at 4 p.m. (eat-in and take-out meal service).

