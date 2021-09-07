OLEAN — Southern Tier Health Care System and the City of Olean Fire Department will partner to host two courses of Stop the Bleed on Thursday, at 2 and 3:30 p.m.
The courses will take place at STHCS, 150 N. Union St. Pre-registration is required by visiting http://bit.ly/STB09092021 or calling (716) 372-0614 ext. 207.
A Stop the Bleed Day course is for people who are interested in learning this lifesaving skill as participants will gain the ability to recognize life-threatening bleeding and intervene effectively.