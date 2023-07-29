Stop signs going up on Front Street at Prospect, Spring intersections

OLEAN — Commuters in Olean be advised — your drive down Front Street may soon take a few seconds longer.
The Common Council Tuesday authorized the installation of stop signs on Front Street at its intersection with Prospect Avenue and at East and West Spring streets. Aldermen voted 6-0 in favor of signage at Prospect and 5-1 in favor of the signage at Spring.
Aldermen first discussed the idea of installing signs on Front Street about three months ago. J.R. Bennion, R-Ward 1, who sponsored the resolutions, said the signs would address the high volume of traffic with drivers waiting to make left-hand turns out of Prospect and East Spring.
Council President John Crawford said he remembered a three-way stop at Prospect as a youth and it seemed like a natural place to try it again, but he understands it could mean a significant change for drivers.
“The thing with these is we can always put them in and we can always take them out if they don’t work,” he said. “But putting two stop signs in on our fifth busiest street, I’m just not in favor of the second stop signs at this point. I’d prefer to take it one step at a time.”
Crawford ultimately voted against the signs at Spring.
Although the council supported installing the stop signs, City Department of Public Works Director Robert Thompson said the data he looked at did not meet the criteria for installing them. However, he said their most recent traffic data is from 2018 and 2019 because the state had stopped it in recent years due to the pandemic.
Thompson said four-way stops are meant for intersecting roadways with roughly equal amounts of traffic, but Front sees a lot more vehicles than either Prospect or East Spring, which means the stop signs would be halting traffic on a main thoroughfare to accommodate a smaller street.
Concerning crash data, an intersection normally needs to see five or more crashes in a 12-month period to warrant a stop sign. Thompson said the intersection with Prospect has only seen five in the past five years and two in the past 12 months.
Regarding the volume of traffic, during an eight-hour period, Thompson said Front Street met the minimum 500 vehicles needed for the primary route, but Prospect did not meet the 200-vehicle minimum, seeing only about 100 drivers pass through.
Additionally, the two intersections don’t meet a stopping sight distance requirement either, Thompson said. He noted the railroad overpass at Seneca Street as an example of where signs were needed on Front.
Fire Chief Eric Maurouard said the stop signs concerned him for emergency response. He said the east end of the city is primarily served by the station at 542 N. Union St., and ambulances and fire trucks will take Front Street to those neighborhoods.
“If there’s one or two extra stop signs on Front Street, what’s that going to do to our emergency response?” he said. “It might make our travel east a little more difficult.”
Maurouard also noted the ambulances from Weston Mills, Portville and beyond going to Olean General Hospital will use Front Street as a faster route.
Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4, asked if ambulances have to stop at the signs if their lights and sirens are on when going to a call. Maurouard said they can, but they still slow down to assess the intersections before proceeding to avoid possible crashes. He also said several vehicles may be backed up at the stops and they would need to be more cautious navigating around them and through the intersection.
“I can see the concern because I see it on the other narrow streets like 12th Street,” McCall said. “There’s not a lot of space on Front Street, and I can see when they do have to go around cars on some of those side streets.”
Vernon Robinson, I-Ward 6, noted that Front, as the fifth-busiest street in the city, has no breaks in it between Main and Seneca. Meanwhile, both Union and State streets have more breaks in them with roundabouts and traffic lights in shorter stretches of roadway.
“If we have kids down there, we’re having a lot of close calls. That’s what brought this up in the first place,” he added. “There were a lot of close calls at Spring Street with kids trying to cross the street to get to school. … We’re losing a minute maybe, 30 seconds between the two. Aren’t we always saying we need to slow down and watch out for others?”
Because this is a significant change, Mayor William Aiello said the city will post signs that notify drivers of a new traffic pattern.
“The signs are on order,” he said. “As soon as they are received and in place, the new ‘Stop’ signs will be installed.”