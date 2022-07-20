ST. BONAVENTURE — A Stitt Innovation Grant will provide English majors at St. Bonaventure University the opportunity to boost the region’s economy and enhance their résumés.
The grant provides money for five semester-long student internships at $1,500 per internship for the project “Classroom to Commerce in Cattaraugus County: Promoting Southern Tier Industry through St. Bonaventure University Professional Writing Expertise.”
“Classroom to Commerce seeks to marry the business expertise of Olean-area industries and nonprofit organizations with the professional writing expertise of St. Bonaventure students trained in technical and professional writing,” said Dr. Jeremy Smyczek, assistant professor of English.
Smyczek wrote the grant proposal and will serve as internship coordinator.
The project addresses the need for professional writing expertise among local business leaders and entrepreneurs and provides experiential learning opportunities for St. Bonaventure students, Smyczek said.
“We want to impact local economic development by creating stronger ties between the university and its English majors and the local commercial and nonprofit sector,” Smyczek said. “I also hope this will create avenues for our graduates to seek continued business opportunities in the region as they begin their professional careers.”
Concrete deliverables for businesses and organizations could include everything from posters and podcasts to training manuals, oral presentations and social media communications.
“Understanding efficient methods of outreach and communication will allow businesses to envision audiences larger than the local community, putting them on a path to broaden awareness of their operations they might not have imagined,” Smyczek said.
July 31 is the deadline for English majors to apply for an internship and for businesses and organizations to apply for an intern.
“I’m not sure I’ve come across anyone more committed to improving the region than Jim and Carol Stitt,” said Dr. David Hilmey, dean of the School of Arts & Sciences. “Their support of St. Bonaventure and their desire to continually look for ways to build bridges between us and the community is inspiring. We’re forever grateful for their generosity.”
For more information about the internship program, email Smyczek at jsmyczek@sbu.edu.