ALBANY (TNS) — President Donald Trump on Sunday signed into law the $900 billion pandemic relief package that includes $5.8 billion for New York schools and universities, and $465 million in grants for day care organizations.
Schools and colleges across the state face a difficult financial recovery that will hinge greatly on the actions of the federal government and the 2021-22 state budget, which is expected to pass in April 2021.
Colleges and universities have lost millions of dollars in room-and-board revenue and incurred new pandemic-related expenses. The CARES Act included some relief funds for higher education institutions, but they only covered a fraction of the losses.
The Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities’ interim president, Dr. Drew Bogner, thanked the congressional delegation for including New York’s more than 100 nonprofit private colleges and universities in the second relief bill, which includes expanded access to Pell grants that will benefit their students and their families.
Yet Bogner noted that the aid still falls short of what it is needed to stabilize these institutions, and called on the state to expand student aid programs like TAP.
The CARES Act included $1.1 billion in emergency relief for New York school districts, but New York subsequently passed a state budget that included a “pandemic adjustment” that deducted an equivalent amount in state aid from each district.
The state is facing a projected $15 billion deficit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, the state Division of Budget warned that without more federal relief, it could be forced to withhold 20% of all state aid payments, including to public school districts.
The state so far has held off on the school aid reductions after parents and advocates protested and filed lawsuits noting that cuts disproportionately burden high poverty districts. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has said the state may need to raise taxes even with additional funds from Washington, D.C.
Schools across the state this fall saw spending per student rise $219 on average due COVID-19-related expenses like masks, cleaning supplies, and digital technologies, according to analysis from the New York State School Boards Association (NYSSBA) and the Association of School Business Officials of New York (ASBO). Reopening school buildings this year has cost districts an average of $500,000, according to the report.
Local school districts, in anticipation of the potential aid cuts, eliminated hundreds of staff and teacher positions and reduced in-person learning programs.
According to NYSSBA Executive Director Robert Schneider, the second influx of federal stimulus money earmarked for school districts is “not all we had hoped for,” but it’s a start.
”It is a lifeline for schools and students that will help carry us over until more comprehensive federal assistance can be provided to state and local governments,” Schneider said in a statement.
State Education Interim Commissioner Betty Rosa and the state Board of Regents have called for state education aid to remain level with 2019-20 funding, and that any new federal relief dollars be used to “supplement not supplant” the state aid funds.
The Regents budget proposal for fiscal year 2022, which starts April 1, 2021, calls for $28.4 billion in aid for schools. The figure includes restoration of the pandemic adjustment.
”We are focused on ensuring districts across the state have the flexibility to educate and provide the social and emotional supports our children need during these tumultuous times as we continue to work to bridge the digital divide and ensure all students in every part of the state have access to a high-quality education,” Rosa said in a statement.
New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta said the union supports the Board of Regents’ proposal, but renewed NYSUT’s call for a wealth tax on the state level to provide additional relief to public schools.
”We’ll be fighting alongside the New York delegation for additional federal assistance, specifically for state and local governments, in early 2021,” Pallotta said in a statement. “Here in Albany, we also continue to support asking the ultrawealthy to pay their fair share in state taxes in the upcoming legislative session. This two-pronged approach in the new year is essential for preventing devastating cuts and restoring funding to public schools and colleges that students and families have relied on during this pandemic.”