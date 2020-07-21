OLEAN — When the pandemic struck in March, the Olean General Hospital Foundation had to reschedule its 10th annual Golf to Fight Cancer tournament from May to August with hopes of raising the funds needed for local cancer care.
The tournament, slated to be held Aug. 12 at the Bartlett Country Club, will include a virtual auction for a number of items as well as the sale of raffle tickets for three prizes.
Audrea Sirianni, special event coordinator of Olean General Hospital Foundation, said all sponsors, golfers and guests of the tournament are asked to register by Aug. 7.
Those interested do not need to attend or golf to register for the auction, however, and all items will close on the evening of the tournament.
“Typically at the tournament, we have a Chinese auction and a silent auction,” Sirianni explained. “But because of Covid we’re trying to do everything contactless.”
She said that while the actual merchandise for the auction will be displayed during the tournament, it can only be auctioned online.
“Nobody will be able to bid on it without using our software,” she said, noting the purchases will have to be done through online transactions as the event will be totally cash-free.
“We want to prevent as much of the risk (of spreading the virus) as we can,” she added.
As for the golf tournament, Sirianni said the shotgun start will begin at noon Aug. 12 and has 144 registered golfers at present.
“People will be starting (the game) at the same time, but they’ll be assigned different holes,” she continued. “They don’t all start at the same hole … we’re going to be rolling out our social distancing rules and the rules of play.”
She said as the event was originally scheduled for May, the foundation already had obtained local business sponsors.
“The sponsors are typically the companies that sponsor the teams,” Sirianni added.
Of those sponsors, five are in the platinum category for their donation, five are gold and 25 are silver.
As the tournament experienced a “banner year” last year, Sirianni said she is uncertain if that level of fundraising will be achieved again this year.
“I’m not sure if we’re going to quite break that but I’m hoping we’ll do pretty well,” she commented.
It was noted the raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $25 and can be purchased by texting OGHGOLF to 76278 and enter a name, email, cell and purchase tickets, or call 375-7377.
The prizes are for a private hot air balloon ride over Letchworth State Park, a stay at the Allegiance Bed & Breakfast in Mt. Morris and a $100 Mastercard.
Auction items include a KitchenAid Mixer, an Orlon Smoker cooker, American Tourist luggage and a JBL waterproof speaker, among others.