OLEAN — GOACC continues to see the Float the Allegheny promo passes to get more people out on the Allegheny River and then grab some grub — the promo includes a single kayak trip rental and meal option — for $30.
Those interested in renting a kayak from Allegheny Adventures need to come into the chamber office and purchase a Float the Allegheny certificate.
The certificate is good for a single kayak trip in the Olean area, with a retail value of $25, and a meal option at a local member restaurant, with a retail value of $20, for just $30, a $15 savings.
Once you purchase the certificate, visit Allegheny Adventure to schedule your rental/trip. Participating GOACC dining members include Woodside Tavern on Range, 3319 W. River Road, Olean; El Sombrero, 315 N. Union St., Olean; Rizzo’s Pizza, 49 N. Main St., Franklinville; Four Mile Brewing Co., 202 E. Greene St., Olean; Angee’s Restaurant, 475 N. Union St., Olean; and Third Base Bar & Grill, 1302 W. State St., Olean.
There was no cost to participate for the members, an added member bonus.
“The office has sold a hand full and most are coming from out of town to do this — so added bonus – outside (the area) sales tax!” said Lisa Carpenter, GOACC administrative assistant. “The kayak company will drop off the rental to your start point and pick it up where you end. Many people cannot transport kayaks/canoes to the water — so this is ideal for those that want to partake and couldn’t in the past — now they can,” she added.
While you are at the chamber, pick up a Mileage on Waterways brochure. Created by GOACC, the brochure will give you an idea of how far you want to paddle and choose the most suitable location for them to enter and exit the river.
For more information, contact Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at (716) 372-4433 or info@oleanny.com. Information can also be found on the Chamber’s website, oleanny.com and facebook page, facebook.com/OleanNYChamber.