WELLSVILLE — Not going on vacation this August? There is still plenty to do in Allegany County and most of it is free.
Movies are taking place on the lawn of the David A. Howe Library. At 8 p.m. today “New Groove” is being shown and, on Aug. 23, “Descendants” is scheduled. Both are free and open to the public, just bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Farmers markets are still are reaching their peak in Belmont, Angelica, Alfred and Wellsville and some feature crafts and entertainment as well as farm-grown goodies. Most run through September and into October.
On Thursdays the Belmont Farmers Market is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on state Route 19 north of the village in front of the new SPCA building.
On Saturdays the Wellsville Village Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the library.
On Saturday the Angelica Farmers Market is open on Park Circle from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features musical entertainment, crafts, vegetables and flowers and food.
On Sunday the Alfred Farmers Market is open on Main Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It features both crafts and vegetables as well as bakery and meat vendors. Live music this week will be performed by Casual Reply. It also features raffles, themed events (this week is the Tomato Festival) and crafts.
Musically, there is still lots to hear.
Cuba’s Music on the Lawn is still going strong through the end of the month. Located at the elementary school yard the concerts are free of charge. Just bring your own seating and wear masks when not in designated areas. In case of rain the concerts move to the Palmer House on Main Street. From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday the Chillbillys will entertain. The series ends Aug. 30th when Nettie Productions presents Stars of the Future.
Angelica Cruise Night will take place for the last time this summer on Aug. 26th on Main Street from 5 to 8 p.m. the event is free to participating car owners, and the public. Car owners should register at 22 West Main Street. Prizes will be awarded. There will also be flashback car tunes along with a pie raffle to benefit WRAQ Radio and food by the fire department.
A Corn Hole Tournament for the public will be hosted by the Dyke Street Engine Co. in Wellsville at its Hanover Street firehall on Aug. 28 starting at 11 a.m. This fundraising event will register teams of two for $40. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded. There will also be a 50/50 drawing and there will be barbecue, burgers and hot dogs for purchase.
To register contact Ryan Nixon at (703) 801-1395 or Dennis Ellsworth at (585) 610-6390.
Historically, local museums offer public hours throughout the summer and beyond. The Nathaniel Dyke Museum on dyke Street in Wellsville is open on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. call (585) 595-3606 for an appointment.
In Andover the Allegany County Historical Society and Andover Historical Society museum is open at 11 East Greenwood St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and by appointment. Call (607) 478-5390 or email alleganychs@gmail.com to make an appointment.