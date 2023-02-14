Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins

New York Senator Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

 New York State Senate photo

ALBANY (TNS) — There is a possibility the state Senate will hold a floor vote to consider the nomination of Appellate Division Justice Hector D. LaSalle as the chief judge of the Court of Appeals after Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins softened her stance Tuesday.

Stewart-Cousins told reporters that the Democratic supermajority is "talking about our options" on its next steps in response to a lawsuit filed by state Sen. Anthony H. Palumbo, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

