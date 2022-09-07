Steve Bannon

In this file photo, Steve Bannon, who was a strategist for former President Donald Trump, exits Manhattan Federal Court in New York on Aug. 20, 2020, following his arraignment on fraud charges.

 Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that he expects to be charged soon in a state criminal case in New York City.

Bannon, 68, plans to turn himself in on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person insisted on anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social