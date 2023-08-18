STEAMBURG — A lifelong fascination for elephants and a desire to help save them led a Steamburg woman to fulfill a dream of visiting her foster animals in Kenya.
Tina Sharpe Hyde and her 17-year-old grandson, Alexander George, have recently returned from an unforgettable, two-week trip to Kenya where they visited their foster elephants at several Sheldrick Wildlife Trust facilities.
Hyde said they flew over on their own and joined their travel companions on Capture Africa Tours. They started out in Nairobi and then went on to Amboseli National Park for four days. They returned to Nairobi and visited the Giraffe Centre before journeying on to the Sheldrick nurseries.
Sheldrick has four different nurseries, with the main base located in Kenya. The elephant orphanage, often referred to as the Nairobi Nursery, is in Nairobi National Park. The Trust’s three Reintegration Units are located in the Greater Tsavo Conservation Area — Voi and Ithumba are in Tsavo East National Park and Umani Springs is in the Kibwezi Forest.
While at one of the Sheldrick facilities, Hyde met Angela Sheldrick who has headed The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and all its operations in Kenya since 2001. Her mother, the late Daphne Sheldrick, founded the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust — now known as the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust — in her husband’s memory in 1977. Hyde said David Sheldrick was a naturalist and the first warden of Tsavo National Park.
The staff at Sheldrick try to educate the locals about the elephants. Hyde said they work with the people that live in the area because part of the problem is human conflict.
“There are farms along the paths that the elephants have traveled for centuries, and they get into conflicts with the farmers who shoot at them,” she said. “Elephants are afraid of bees because they fly up their trunks and cause them a lot of distress, so some of the farmers keep bees and space the hives out on their fences to keep the elephants away.”
WHILE IN Kenya, Hyde and Xander watched the sunset from the top of a granite mountain in Tsavo East National Park, they saw lionesses hunt zebra and had a bull elephant chase them in their vehicle while on safari which, she said, was probably the scariest thing that happened to her.
“We saw every kind of animal. The lions were all over. It was amazing to see these huge elephants and right next to them zebras and wildebeest munching on grass with gazelles nearby,” she said. “All I could think about was a Peaceable Kingdom painting with all the animals in harmony.”
Hyde said their safari guides, Henry and Stephen, were extremely knowledgeable about all things Africa — wildlife and culture.
“They tried to teach us Swahili words like Jambi (hello) and poly poly (slowly). They looked out for us in every way,” she said.
Hyde’s desire to visit Africa was partly influenced by her childhood. When in high school, she always thought it would be great to be a photographer for National Geographic magazine. She also grew up watching the TV shows, Tarzan with Johnny Weissmuller, Daktari and Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom.
With a keen interest in elephants, Hyde began reading about them a long time ago. She found they are very intelligent and live over 60 years. The more she read, the more she wanted to learn and then she found out about Sheldrick.
THE SHELDRICKS started the orphanage due to poaching, Hyde said. In 1972, it was estimated there were 165,000 elephants in Kenya, alone. By 1989, the number was down to 16,000. She said the nurseries have their own armed rangers to watch over the elephants to make sure no poaching is going on there.
Hyde, who is the current supervisor for the town of Coldspring, started fostering elephants over 10 years ago, and currently fosters four including Lodo and Alemya, and a baby rhino called Raha that is in Xander’s name.
“She was just 8 weeks old and she got maimed by hyenas. They bit off her tail and they gnawed on her back end, but the veterinarians did surgeries on her and she’s ok now,” she said. “Raha is a black rhino and they think she’ll be able to breed. They’ll reintegrate her into the wild when the time is right.
“The last few years I’ve had this elephant named Lodo,” she continued. “I met two more elephants while I was at Sheldrick and I just couldn’t help but adopt Moko Codo and Ndoto.”
Hyde said you must foster an elephant to stay at any of the Sheldrick places. She said they call them camps but they are gorgeous. The facilities are fairly new and one was just built last year.
According to Hyde, more than one person can adopt each one of the animals, and it costs $50 a year. She said people choose the elephant or rhino they want to foster and the trust sends them pictures every month, along with emails to let them know how their foster animals are doing.
Established 45 years ago, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is best known for its Orphans’ Project, the first and most successful elephant orphan rescue and rehabilitation program in the world.
For more information, visit sheldrickwildlifetrust.org.