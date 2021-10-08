OLEAN — Southern Tier Catholic School and Archbishop Walsh Academy are gearing up for their annual fall fundraiser.
Walsh’s Worldwide Bash will take place 6-11 p.m. Oct. 23. The in-person event will have participants travel across the globe experiencing different foods, games and drinks from different cultures.
This international-themed party highlights the cultures of the international students currently attending STCS and Walsh, including Germany, India, Spain, the Seneca Nation and Japan.
The cost is $100 per ticket and provides two admissions into Walsh’s Worldwide Bash as well as an entry into a $7,500 trip package grand prize drawing at the event. There will also be two other drawings for trip packages valued at $1,500 and $1,000.
The bash will have music, beer, wine or cider and food samplings from the various cultures. Throughout the night, attendees earn extra entries into the giveaway by buying into 50/50 drawings and other games of chance to win different prizes.
Tickets are available online at stcswalsh.org, participating distributors or from an STCS/Walsh faculty or staff member. All proceeds from Walsh’s Worldwide Bash help fund the educational programs provided by the school district.