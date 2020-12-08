ALBANY (TNS) — Staten Island Democrats Sen. Diane Savino and Assemblyman Mike Cusick have put forth a bill that would provide relief to the hospitality sector, which has been forced to acclimate to a “new normal” during the coronavirus pandemic or, in some cases, shutter business.
The state legislators emphasized the industry is broad, employing hundreds of thousands of people from farm workers and distributors to liquor and other alcoholic wholesalers.
”We’ve seen bars and restaurants across the city and state be forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many more are struggling to find a way to keep the doors open as we enter the winter months,” Savino said in a news release. “These businesses are not just places we enjoy a night out at, they employ hundreds of thousands of people and the products they purchase have an economic impact across the state. This package is a step towards making them whole and ensuring that they can continue to operate here in New York.”
Cusick added that bars and restaurants were among the first to close, “the last to reopen, and are struggling to recover financially.”
The package calls for the following:
• Passage of the business interruption bill, S8211/A10226, which will hold harmless businesses and nonprofits that currently hold business interruption insurance for losses sustained because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but for which no such coverage is currently being provided.
• The Superintendent of Financial Services to create a Hospitality Relief Fund, requiring all insurers that issue commercial general liability policies in New York to contribute to a fund to ensure the businesses they rely on are able to continue to operate.
• The creation of a temporary Hospitality Business Relief Insurance Credit for businesses with a CGL policy in 2020. As businesses did not operate for up to 75% of the year their insurance covered them, insurers faced no risk. Insurers should provide a credit back to businesses in an amount to be determined that reflects the dramatically reduced risk carried in 2020.
• Amnesty for struggling businesses from fines imposed by the State Liquor Authority.
• Providing commercial rent relief for businesses.