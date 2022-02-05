The Olean YMCA’s 36th annual Salute to Olean will honor six Olean-area residents for their commitment to the community March 3.
The event, held at the St. Bonaventure University Doyle Hall Conference Center, will honor Andrew Caya, Dr. Muhammed Javed, Keri Kerper, Joan McGonnell, Ann Marie Sitter-Tompkins and Colleen Taggerty.
The Y will also present its 2021 Volunteer of the Year Award to David Potter. This year’s Charleen Rowand Excellence in Child Care recipient is Karen Whittaker.
The Times Herald will have more on these special folks in the coming weeks.
The public is invited to join in the celebration of the community’s most valuable asset — its people who make Olean a better palace to live, work and do business. A reception will begin at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m.
Reservations may be made online at:
Corporate/patron tables, seating 10 people, are $650 each. Patron tickets are $65 each. Individual reservations are $55 each. Corporate/Patron tables and Patron tickets include recognition in the event’s printed program.
Reservations will be accepted through Wednesday, Feb. 23.
ANOTHER REMINDER from the U.S. Postal Service that residents must keep their mailboxes clear of snow and ice if they want to receive mail.
An official with the Olean Post Office said Friday — after a about a foot of snow had fallen over a 24-hour period — that he wanted to make sure residents understand that the USPS policy on snow removal is that steps or walkways to a mailbox must be clear at the time a carrier is trying to deliver.
“No ifs, ands or buts,” Kris Linderman says. “Simply clear your walk and steps if you want to receive mail. In contrast, I believe the city of Olean has a snow removal policy that residents are expected to have their walks and steps clear within 24 hours of a snowfall.”
That doesn’t work for mail carriers, he says. “Steps and walkways not clear is a safety hazard to our carriers. We will not place our carriers in a position where their safety is at risk.”