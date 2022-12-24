That Santa in the window

Members of the Lasher family of Olean enjoy watching Santa Claus in the Christmas window at Christie’s Boutique on North Union Street earlier this week. From left the children are Lucy,8; Kevin, 11; and James, 8.

 Joe Kelly/Olean Times Herald

When 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon wrote a letter to the editor of New York’s Sun, the quick response was printed as an unsigned editorial Sept. 21, 1897. The work of veteran newsman Francis Pharcellus Church become history’s most reprinted newspaper editorial, appearing in part or whole in dozens of languages in books, movies and other editorials, and on posters and stamps, according to www.newseum.com.

Virginia’s letter and the editorial follow:

 

