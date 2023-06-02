The Olean Schools Foundation announces this year’s Olean City School District Wall of Honor inductees — Meme Krehe Yanetsko of the Class of 1986 and Scott Dowdell of the Class of 1979.
The induction ceremony will take place at Olean High on June 16 at 4 p.m.
Yanetsko earned an associate’s degree in business administration-accounting from Jamestown Community College in 1988 and a Bachelor of Science in Business and Administration-Marketing from SUNY Brockport in 1990. In 1991, she began serving the Olean community through her work at the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, where she has served as the chief operating officer since 2009.
An invaluable representative and promoter of the Olean area, she has brought an innovative and energetic vision to area events such the Gus Macker tournament, Clambake, Southerner Tier Corporate Challenge, StrOlean, Jingle Bell Jubilee and numerous other events.
Evidence of her service and dedication to the Olean community are local recognitions received, such as the MCA Salute to Olean in 2019, Olean Elks Club Citizen of the year in 2011 and the Rotary “Service Above Self” in 2019. She has been an advocate for Olean youth, serving as treasurer for the Olean Sports Boosters (2008-present) and treasurer of the Olean Schools Foundation (2003-11).
“Being born, raised, and continuing to live in Olean is one of my major blessings,” she says. “I am proud to have followed my brothers and sisters’ footsteps to Olean High and continue on the ‘Krahe legacy.’ I appreciate my parents, my teachers and my community and happy that I am able to give back to my community and to my alma mater.”
Dowdell excelled in athletics and achieved academic recognition through membership in the National Honor Society and as salutatorian of his graduating class. He attended Cornell University (1983), where he played football and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
An accomplished engineer who takes on hard tasks and turns them into opportunities, he was named the 2011 Outstanding Technical Engineer from Meridian Medical Technologies.
Dowdell believes in service to others by mentoring individual skill sets in order to achieve goals. A volunteer for the Special Olympics in support of his sister, who is a Special Olympian, he contributes as a community volunteer for biathlon/triathlon events, swimming events and Kids Club.
Dowdell attributes his accomplishments to the foundation he received at Olean schools. Olean is also where he learned to accept diversity and face challenges. Participation in athletics taught him the meaning of hard work, sacrifice and teamwork.
Inducted into the OHS Athletic Wall of Fame in 2010, he said his life’s motto has been to set an example for others and he believes this latest award is proof that goals can be achieved and in doing so, one can represent Olean around the world.
“No matter where I live or what I do, I will always be a Huskie!” he says.