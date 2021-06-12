An Upstate veteran of the U.S. Navy, who saw combat on D-Day in France and less than a year later at Okinawa in the Pacific, received a high honor from France this week.
Eugene Dollard, 96, father of Elizabeth Bysiek of Olean, was presented the insignia of “Chevalier dans l’Ordre National de la Légion d’Honneur” — Knight in the National Order of the Legion of Honor — by Jérémie Robert, Consulate General of France in New York City.
Dollard of Hamlin, Monroe County, received the honor Wednesday in a ceremony in Fairport with his family in attendance.
“This prestigious distinction is an expression of the deep gratitude that the French people have for the Americans who contributed to the liberation of France in World War II,” the French consulate stated. “We will never forget the bravery of American heroes such as Mr. Eugene Dollard.”
In 1943 at age 18, Dollard left Notre Dame University and enlisted in the Navy. Assigned to the U.S. Naval Amphibious Division, he departed from Hoboken, N.J., on the newly commissioned U.S.S. Henrico. On D-day, June 6, 1944, Dollard’s ship carried elements of the U.S. Army’s 1st Division in the initial wave on Omaha Beach, providing supporting naval artillery for the landing forces.
Dollard served on one of the landing craft that embarked from Henrico, and he experienced firsthand the terrible German fire that rained down on the soldiers who assaulted that sector of Omaha.
After his service in the Invasion of Europe and, later, in the Mediterranean, he was transferred to the Pacific, serving on the U.S.S. Chilton, another troop transport ship. Incredibly, after surviving fierce Nazi fire during the D-Day landing, less than a year later Dollard experienced a kamikaze attack — he was wounded when his ship was struck in a suicide attack on April 2, 1945, during the Okinawa campaign.
After the war, Dollard stood honorably discharged from the Navy, returning home to pick up his life. He finished at Notre Dame, including law school, and chose to take over the family business in Hamlin, where he resides as a successful businessman of 74 years.
Other Americans sharing the Knight in the National Order of the Legion of Honor include generals Dwight D. Eisenhower, Douglas MacArthur and George S. Patton as well as Admiral Michael Mullen.