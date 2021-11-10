Joel Gilfert of Portville has been the caretaker of the Eldred (Pa.) Oak Hill Cemetery since 2014 and the veterans that are there are special to his
heart.
He’s ordered white marble tombstones from the Veterans Administration for a dozen veterans buried there who were unmarked — but it was Pvt. Myron D. Burns on his mind this year.
“I do Eldred research and I always wanted to do something for him,” Gilfert says, feeling strongly something had to be done for the only casualty from Eldred in World War I.
At his own expense, Gilfert poured a concrete base, overlaid it with brick and raised a flagpole with a solar light. A sign was donated by Cousins Design of Duke Center, a copy of Burns’ Distinguished Service Cross medal for the site.
The plaque states that Burns was “Awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, posthumously, by the United States Government for extraordinary heroism in action, near Fossoy, France, (on) July 15, 1918. Although suffering from severe wounds, he killed eight of the enemy with his rifle and bayonet, and crawled about for two days before being picked up. He died shortly after from his wound.”
A memorial to Burns with the award still stands on the grounds of the elementary school.
Feb. 5 will be the 100-year anniversary since Burns was laid to rest in his hometown. His body was returned to Eldred at the request of his mother, Jenny, the last thing she could do for her son who died just a few weeks after his 18th birthday.
The Feb. 10, 1922, edition of the Eldred Eagle reads, “The body of Myron Burns arrived here last Saturday and was taken in charge by a patrol of the Myron Burns Post, Veterans of Foreign Wars who carried it to the Opera House where he laid in state until the funeral, Sunday afternoon, which was the largest funeral ever held in town. Long before the time set for the service the hall was filled and many were unable to get in at all.”
that relies strictly on donations to maintain it