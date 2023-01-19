Several communities across the Twin Tiers have taken up the cause of Wreaths Across America, placing evergreen wreaths at the graves of veterans in local cemeteries.
Many of these efforts have just gotten started these past two years, and Wreaths Across America is planning an online roundtable discussion focused on service and success through sharing stories of resilience, purpose and community.
The discussion is set for noon Jan. 26, with an encore presentation on at 8 p.m. Jan. 30.
The internet radio discussion will focus on national nonprofit Wreaths Across America’s new theme for 2023: “Serve & Succeed.” The discussion will focus on the positive attributes of military service, highlighting success after service and how veterans can empower themselves into building supportive communities. Guest panelists will be interviewed by Wreaths Across America executive director Karen Worcester and a director of military and veteran outreach, former U.S. Army Capt. Joe Reagan.
Panelists include Dr. Kenneth E. Hartman, president of Our Community Salutes, a national nonprofit organization he founded in 2009 to honor and support graduating high school seniors who plan to enlist in the military following graduation.
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Bill Davis is national executive director and CEO of Young Marines, which provides youth leadership and development programs for children ages 8-18.
The goal of the Wreaths Across America Radio roundtable series is to help highlight contributions to our communities by veterans through:
• Supporting generational bonds between service veterans through stories of service and success.
• Destigmatizing issues faced by veterans.
• Combating inaccurate perceptions of veterans by discussing the diverse experiences, challenges and successes of service members, veterans and their families.
• Connecting veterans with valuable resources.
You can listen to Wreaths Across America Radio’s 24/7 internet stream anytime and anywhere on the iHeart Radio app, Audacy app, TuneIn app, or at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio