Madison Szpaicher, an Alfred State College sports management graduate from Ellicottville, has been able to find a career that combines her love of sports and her desire to help others.
Szpaicher, a U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association All-American volleyball player at Alfred State and a member of three consecutive teams that played in the USCAA Championships, works for the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative of Western New York as its assistant director.
Hired as the program and event coordinator in July 2019, Szpaicher moved to her current position this past July.
“If you would’ve told me five years ago after graduation that I would end up in non-profit I would have laughed,” she says. “But now, I could not imagine being anywhere else.”
P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative financially and emotionally assists Western New York families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis. The organization works with Oishei Children’s Hospital, Roswell Park and Essential Care.
“Our two biggest goals are to assure Western New York families that we will be there financially when they have nowhere else to turn and being there for our families when the unthinkable happens,” Szpaicher says.
The organization’s roots stem from the involvement of former Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl punter Brian Moorman and his wife, Amber. Those roots continue today as current Buffalo Bills players Dawson Knox, Tommy Sweeney, Reid Ferguson, Tyler Bass and Matt Haack work with the organization.
A 60-second spot aired during the Bills’ Thanksgiving night game against New Orleans that highlighted Knox’s involvement with the organization. Knox also featured the organization on his cleats during the NFL My Cause My Cleats campaign.
“After the Thanksgiving game, we had donations coming in from all over the nation — even Alaska,” Szpaicher says. “It is so refreshing to work alongside these guys because they do it for all the right reasons. They get down on the floor with the kids who are hooked up to their chemotherapy and light up a patient’s smile with a simple FaceTime.”
Szpaicher looks back fondly at her time at Alfred State.
“My four years provided me with a foundation to launch my career into the sport business world,” she says. “It taught me that this business realm is ever changing, to think creatively and problem solve, and that networking is key.”
Szpaicher is excited about the work ahead — and rooting on the Bills as they hopefully can continue their playoff run against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.