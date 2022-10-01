Today’s the first day of October, which means fall is really here in earnest, not least because of the near-frosty mornings we had the last couple of days.
In the ancient Roman calendar, October was the name of the eighth month of the year. Its name comes from octo, the Latin word for “eight.”
The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells us when the Romans converted to a 12-month calendar, they tried to rename this month after various Roman emperors, but the name October stuck. In Old England, the month was called Winmonath, which means “wine month,” for this was the time of year when wine was made.
Meanwhile, with a definite nip in the air, we start thinking about when we might see that first snow — and who will win State & Union’s annual first snow contest.
Our readers are likely familiar with what we’re looking for: the first snowfall in the Olean area that sticks. It has to be at least a coating of white on the ground and on trees in the upper elevations around the area and at least a coating on, for example, vehicles and wooden decks in Olean.
Flurries that melt away on contact with the ground and other surfaces don’t count.
Please email your prediction to jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com, send it via the post office to State & Union, Olean Times Herald, 639 Norton Drive, Olean, NY, 14760, or drop it off at the OTH in person.
The winner receives weather-predictor bragging rights — and a modest prize.
The deadline for submitting your date is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. Only one prediction per person, and once a prediction has been submitted it cannot be changed.
SOME FALL COLOR on the trees began to emerge in the region this past week, with I LOVE NY’s fall foliage report indicating that we’re about halfway to the peak.
In Cattaraugus County, spotters at Allegany State Park predicted 35% change this weekend with muted shades of yellow appearing in maple trees, while spotters at Mystic Water Resort in Limestone were expecting 25% foliage change with yellow highlights amid the mostly green leaves, and increasing pops of orange and red.
Chautauqua County overall was reported to be a bit further along while the Finger Lakes region was reported to be close to 50% toward peak.