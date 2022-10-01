Seasonal reflections

The changing colors of leaves on trees is reflected on the surface of Linlyco Lake east of Route 353 in the town of New Albion.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

Today’s the first day of October, which means fall is really here in earnest, not least because of the near-frosty mornings we had the last couple of days.

In the ancient Roman calendar, October was the name of the eighth month of the year. Its name comes from octo, the Latin word for “eight.”

