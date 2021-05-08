Mothers — birth mothers and anyone who gives care, love and guidance to a child — are the glue that keep families, neighborhoods and communities going.
And mothers have always worked hard — and always will. But the past 13 or so months have required extra effort on the part of mothers. While it’s usual for mothers to be all things — caregiver, housekeeper, cook, teacher, nurse, activities director, driver and so much more, all while holding down a job — the past year the burdens increased exponentially because of the coronavirus pandemic.
With it being Mother’s Day tomorrow, we gathered some notable quotes from writers and figures, known and less known, and from the past and from the not so past.
We wish all mothers and those who fulfill the role, a Happy Mother’s Day.
“All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” —Abraham Lincoln
“It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful?” — Mahatma Gandhi
“A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them.” — Victor Hugo
“If love is as sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love.” — Stevie Wonder
“A mother is clothed with strength and dignity, laughs without fear of the future. When she speaks her words are wise and she gives instructions with kindness.” — Proverbs
“God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.” — Rudyard Kipling
“When your mother asks, ‘Do you want a piece of advice?’ it’s a mere formality. It doesn’t matter if you answer yes or no. You’re going to get it anyway.” — Erma Bombeck
“My mother is my root, my foundation. She planted the seed that I base my life on, and that is the belief that the ability to achieve starts in your mind.” — Michael Jordan
“To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow.” — Maya Angelou
“I am sure that if the mothers of various nations could meet, there would be no more wars.” — E.M. Forster
“My favorite thing about being a mom is just what a better person it makes you on a daily basis.” — Drew Barrymore
“Even on the days, you feel like you are failing, look around. Your child’s smile will bring you right back up” — Unknown
“Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.” — Robert Browning