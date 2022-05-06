On Sunday, Mother’s Day, we give respect and love to all who serve in the role of mother everywhere.
Mother’s Day in America was created by Anna Jarvis in 1908 and became an official U.S. holiday in 1914, according to history.com. Interestingly, Jarvis would later denounce the holiday’s commercialization and spent the latter part of her life trying to remove it from the calendar. While dates and celebrations vary, Mother’s Day traditionally involves presenting moms with flowers, cards and other gifts.
However, surveys indicate that many Americans say a simple phone call makes the perfect Mother’s Day gift — there's indications that calls are more appreciated than flowers.
Celebrations of mothers and motherhood can be traced back to the ancient Greeks and Romans, who held festivals in honor of the mother goddesses Rhea and Cybele, according to history.com, but the clearest modern precedent for Mother’s Day is the early Christian festival known as “Mothering Sunday.”
Once a major tradition in the United Kingdom and parts of Europe, this celebration fell on the fourth Sunday in Lent and was originally seen as a time when the faithful would return to their “mother church” — the main church in the vicinity of their home — for a special service.
Over time the Mothering Sunday tradition shifted into a more secular holiday, and children would present their mothers with flowers and other tokens of appreciation. This custom eventually faded in popularity before merging with the American Mother’s Day in the 1930s and 1940s.
In any case, while mothers and motherhood are worthy of great honor at all times, this weekend we specifically say, “Happy Mother’s Day.”