Mayor Bill Aiello wishes all residents a happy and safe Fourth of July weekend — even in its reduced circumstances.
“It is a shame that COVID-19 disrupted our Fourth of July fireworks celebration,” he said this week. “Restrictions on crowd size as well as the inability to fundraise during the lockdown forced Olean’s Professional Fire Fighters to cancel the annual display.”
Hopefully, he said, by next year the threat of the virus will be behind us and the fireworks tradition will be back on track.
“In the meantime, I would like to remind residents that the use of most fireworks is illegal in New York state,” the mayor said, touching on subject that has been in the news thi early summer.
Included in the illegal description are consumer fireworks that are aerial in performance and are commonly referred to as sky rockets, bottle rockets, missile type rockets, helicopters, aerial spinners, roman candles, mines, shell devices, aerial shell kits, reloadables and audible ground devices which are commonly referred to as firecrackers and chasers, as well as metal wire handheld sparklers.
“As we close in on the Fourth of July, I want to urge residents to refrain from using fireworks,” the mayor said. “They can cause injury, sometimes very serious. In addition the sound of fireworks can disrupt a number of households.”
The mayor said he personally has received calls from a number of local families, including those with young children and dogs.
“I have had heard from veterans suffering from PTSD and other residents who are awoken or kept awake by the persistent and irritating blasts of fireworks,” Aiello said. “I request that those who have fireworks to please consider your neighbors and do not discharge them in the city; fireworks are unsettling and dangerous — and against the law.”
That being said, the mayor noted it looks like the weather is going to cooperate and it is going to be a great weekend to celebrate our nation’s independence.
“Please enjoy your family reunions, picnics or whatever else you have planned for the day,” he said. “And please be safe; COVID-19 is still a threat and we should continue to practice the steps described by the Center for Disease Control to stop the spread of the virus.”
JULY’S FULL MOON will peak at 12:44 a.m. Sunday during a penumbral eclipse, which occurs when the Moon crosses through the faint outer edge of Earth’s shadow.
That makes part of the Moon appear just a bit darker than usual, an effect that is generally difficult to perceive.
The penumbral eclipse potentially will be visible from 11:04 p.m. Saturday through 1:56 a.m. Sunday.
The full Moon of July traditionally is known as the Full Buck Moon because it coincides with the time of year when male white-tailed deer are in full-on antler growth.
It also has been known as the Full Thunder Moon for its timing during a period of the year when thunderstorms occur frequently.