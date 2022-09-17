Photographers from throughout the region and well beyond submit images to the annual wildlife and nature photo contest hosted by the Audubon Community Nature Center of Jamestown.
But two area residents — one from Allegany and one from Bradford, Pa. — submitted photos judged to be among the very best of the 2022 contest.
First, a finalist, someone whose work many of our readers are sure to recognize: Dan Jordan. His amazing photo of a mature American bald eagle (what else in Dan’s case?) in the “horaltic” position. It was taken last Oct. 14 in Vandalia on the Allegheny River.
Dan explains: “Horaltic poses are used by birds to gather sunlight on cold days, to cool on warm days, and/or to dry their feathers after rainfall or a swim. Since it was neither hot nor cold that day and wasn’t raining, I am imagining that it had been in the river fishing or bathing.
“It was morning so possibly it was drying off the dew from the cool night. Its mate was on the same dead tree a few feet up from this eagle’s perch.”
Of course Dan takes incredible photos of numerous other species, but his specialty is certainly the bald eagle — and he’s graced the pages of the OTH with many remarkable images.
He also tips his cap to the winner of the adult category in the Audubon contest, Pat Frantz Cercone of Bradford, whose amazing photo is of a red fox with no less than four small animals in its mouth after a extremely successful hunt.
“Such a rare sight, probably never seen before,” Dan says.
Pat, who only took up wildlife photography in 2019 after her husband gave her a camera for Christmas, was in Allegany State Park on July 4 when the couple saw the red fox. She jumped out of the car with camera in hand and started shooting.
“It stopped only for a second to look at me before it took off,” she says. “Fortunately, I got one decent photo. It wasn’t until we got home, and I looked at the photo on a bigger screen that I realized it had four critters in its mouth!”
The four critters included, starting from the top, a chipmunk, a mouse, a mole and a bird. “Pretty wild,” Cercone says.
We suspect the fox was taking its catches to share with a litter of kits.
Cercone says she received the news of her win last week in a letter from Jeff Tome, the organizer of the photo contest.
“I was so excited and particularly thrilled when he wrote that my photo ‘is an example of what nature photography does at its best — bringing to life a chunk of an animal’s life that is rarely seen.”
Dan and Pat’s photos, as well as those of other winners and finalists, will be on display at the Nature Center in Jamestown.
Funds raised from the contest will help to support the nature education programs that ACNC offers annually.